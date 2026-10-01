Let's restore dignity and decency to our politics

Audio By Vocalize

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses residents in Bondo town, Siaya County. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

The recent sensationalist stunt in Kirinyaga County, where female undergarments printed with Senator James Kamau Murango’s name were maliciously distributed as political propaganda, highlights a disturbing trend in our increasingly polarised national politics.

Although Mr Murango moved swiftly and denied involvement in the distribution of the undergarments following public outrage, the incident underscores the shocking depth to which political discourse in this country has plummeted.

Hardly had the dust settled on this mockery when Vihiga Woman Representative, Beatrice Adagala, aimed a vulgar Luhya epithet at former President Uhuru Kenyatta during a political gathering. Such vulgarity that initially was confined to political margins, has now entered mainstream political rhetoric.

Worryingly, this behaviour appears to have been modelled from the top. During a recent address to the Diaspora in the United States, President William Ruto, who was attending the 81st session of the UN, derided his predecessor as a “mlevi” (drunkard). While avoiding explicit identification, the target was never in doubt. He also habitually calls his opponents fools. When a country’s top leadership normalises derogatory attacks, standard political etiquette quickly deteriorates.

This pattern goes beyond isolated events. In recent political cycles, national platforms have frequently degenerated into arenas for public insults. Leaders across the political divide regularly trade personal attacks, labeling rivals “cartels,” “thieves,” or “witchdoctors”, rather than debating policy substantive to national growth.

This environment fosters a marked paucity of ideas. When politicians rely on ad hominem attacks, character assassination, and vulgar stunts, it signals an inability to articulate coherent solutions for economic pressure, youth unemployment, or public service delivery. Kenyans are not asking for leaders who agree with one another. They are asking for leaders who disagree with substance and civility.

Compounding this hostility is the casual treatment of sensitive national issues by some of our leaders. Recent public comments by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, and Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka—joking about the alleged illegal registration of Ugandan voters in Kenyan border towns—demonstrate reckless flippancy. Treating allegations of election integrity and national sovereignty as political banter undermines public trust in democratic institutions.

Chapter Six of the Constitution explicitly outlines the standards of leadership and integrity. It requires State officers conduct themselves in a manner that brings honour to the nation, dignity to the office, and trust to the public. Section 73 emphasises that authority assigned to a leader is a public trust to be exercised in a manner that promotes respect and national cohesion.

Leaders are expected to model civic responsibility. Publicly disparaging rivals and trivialising matters of national security directly undermines social cohesion and weakens democratic norms.