Wasaga calls for independent state bodies to curb political intolerance

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Advocate Peter Simba Wasaga has called for independent state institutions to enforce the law without regard to political alliances, saying this would help curb political intolerance ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wasaga said political leaders from both the government and opposition should stop inciting their supporters after clashes and heated exchanges during a Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay County on Sunday.

“If independent bodies can be left independent, if the DCI can be left independent, if the ODPP can be independent so that regardless of your political stand and persuasion you are meant to face the law as it is,” Wasaga said during an interview on Spice FM on Thursday,

He said leaders must take responsibility for the conduct of their supporters and ensure political rallies do not become platforms for incitement as the country moves towards the 2027 campaign period.

Wasaga criticised remarks attributed to Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia, former Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and former Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, saying political affiliation should not determine who faces action over inflammatory statements.

“Peter Kaluma’s statements, if looked at contextually and in the public domain they were wrong; Babu Owino’s statements inciting his supporters are also wrong,” he noted.

“Caroli Omondi saying we are going to deal with them is also wrong,” Wasagaadded, describing such remarks as politically irresponsible regardless of which side of the political divide makes them.

He also criticised the summons issued to Kaguchia by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), arguing that authorities had failed to apply the law consistently.

Kaguchia was arrested and arraigned over alleged incitement and threats of violence made during a political rally, while the NCIC separately summoned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over public utterances.

Wasaga questioned why leaders from Homa Bay who faced accusations of incitement had not received similar treatment.

“It is because of political alliance with the government, and that tells you that our independent bodies are not independent as we perceived them or as the Constitution dictates. That is the content of constitution without constitutionalism,” he noted.

Wasaga said political leaders should allow institutions such as the DCI and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to perform their duties without political interference.

He said equal enforcement of the law would help reduce political tensions and prevent leaders from using their supporters to confront rivals as the 2027 election approaches.