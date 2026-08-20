UDA, Safina officials clash over Ruto allies defecting ahead of 2027

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United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Homa Bay County chairman Kennedy Obuya and Safina Secretary-General and Nairobi Senate aspirant Joakim Simiyu during an interview at Spice FM on August 20,2026. [Screengrab]

Political analysts have described a growing wave of defections from President William Ruto's administration as acts of self-preservation, saying leaders are distancing themselves from an unpopular government ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during an interview on Spice FM on Thursday, Safina Secretary-General and Nairobi Senate aspirant Joakim Simiyu and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Homa Bay County chairman Kennedy Obuya differed sharply on the political realignments, with Simiyu questioning the timing of the defections and Obuya insisting that consistency remains a key measure of leadership.

"I've watched people defect from William Ruto and I'm asking, why now, if not for their own survival? These defections should not be taken seriously," said Simiyu.

Obuya said leaders who backed the Kenya Kwanza administration and its policies over the last four years should account for their records instead of abandoning ship as the country heads towards the 2027 polls.

"Consistency is a serious currency in leadership and governance," he observed.

The debate comes amid growing political realignments, particularly in the Mt Kenya region, where several leaders have either left UDA or moved closer to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

Obuya noted that the Constitution gives politicians the freedom to associate and move between political formations, provided they remain within the law. But he argued that elected leaders should take their responsibility to voters seriously, explaining that openly advancing a rival party's agenda while still holding office on another party's ticket creates a bad political culture.

The two also clashed over the political violence that marred the Linda Mwananchi movement's tour of Homa Bay County on August 16, in which vehicles were torched and supporters attacked along the convoy route.

Obuya pointed to arrests already made in connection with the violence as evidence the government is taking action.

"There were goons who were arrested, so that means the government is at least doing something," he explained.

Simiyu argued that arrests should not stop at those who physically carried out the violence, saying investigations should establish who organised and financed them.

He referred to Khassim Abdi, who has been linked to the Homa Bay unrest, noting that those who carry out such acts may be acting on instructions from others.

"Abdi was acting on somebody else's commands, so he should not bear the brunt alone," said Simiyu.

He also faulted what he described as inadequate police presence during political gatherings, warning that failure to prevent violence creates room for criminal elements to operate.

"There should be swift action toward real and perceived perpetrators," he added.