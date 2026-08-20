Who is protecting Opondo Kaluma?

Homa Bay Town MP Opondo Kaluma. [Courtesy]

A clear case of double standards is emerging at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC). Homa Bay town MP Opondo Kaluma has openly defied a summons to appear over hate speech allegations, while the commission and police move with speed against other suspects in the same incident.

While the NCIC threatens arrest and contempt proceedings against ordinary citizens and other politicians who fail to appear, Kaluma has been allowed to dictate his own timetable, raising questions about who is protecting the powerful Homa Bay Town MP.