UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund

President William Ruto's UDA and ODM will take home the lion's share of the Sh1.4 billion Political Parties Fund (PPF) for the 2026/2027 financial year, according to a gazette notice by the Registrar of Political Parties.
The ruling UDA party, led by President Ruto, tops the list with Sh549,970,254, approximately 39 per cent of the total allocation.
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