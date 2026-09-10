UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund

President William Ruto, ODM leader Oburu Oginga and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa during the broad-based government retreat at Lake Naivasha Resort in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

President William Ruto's UDA and ODM will take home the lion's share of the Sh1.4 billion Political Parties Fund (PPF) for the 2026/2027 financial year, according to a gazette notice by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The ruling UDA party, led by President Ruto, tops the list with Sh549,970,254, approximately 39 per cent of the total allocation.