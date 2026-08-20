Ojwang gets MPs nod to chair policing oversight authority

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IPOA chairperson nominee Dr Duncan Ojwang Oburu before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security in Nairobi on August 12, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Lawyer Duncan Ojwang Oburu now faces the arduous task of leading the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) after the National Assembly on Wednesday approved his nomination as the chairperson of the civilian policing oversight institution.

Ojwang got the nod for the job after the National Assembly adopted the report of the Committee on Administration and Internal Security which recommended for his approval. The MP Gabriel Tongo-led committee, through the report, observed that Ojwang met all the qualifications to take up the position.

The committee noted that the nominee met the qualifications for appointment as a Judge of the High Court of Kenya; holds a law degree from a recognized university, the Commission of University Education and possesses the experience as a distinguished academic and legal practitioner required for appointment as a judge of the High Court which he has cumulatively served in various institutions within and outside Kenya.

“Having considered the suitability, capacity, qualifications and integrity of the nominee during the approval hearing, and pursuant to Article 250(2)(b) of the Constitution, section 1| (5) of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority Act, Cap. 86, section 3 and 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Cap. 7F, and Standing Order 216(5)(f) of the National Assembly Standing Orders, the Committee recommends that the House approves the nomination for appointment of Dr. Duncan Oburu Ojwang as Chairperson of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority,” stated Tongoyo.

The report also noted that Ojwang demonstrated compliance with Articles 75 and 76 of the Constitution on the conduct and financial probity of state officers, and indicated nonexistence of potential conflict of interest and committed to declare any should it arise.

Ojwang now takes over from Ahmed Issack Hassan, who resigned from the position after he was appointed by President William resigned to take up a role as a judge of the Court of Appeal. Hassan previously chaired the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from 2011 to 2017 and served in various national commissions and international election missions. Hassan’s tenure at IPOA was marked by efforts to strengthen police accountability and public trust in law enforcement. During the interim period, Vice Chairperson Anne Wanjiku Mwangi presided over the IPOA Board

Prior to his nomination, Ojwang served as the Director, Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices Liaison, in the Office of the Deputy President of Kenya. He also participated in the NADCO negotiations as part of the secretariat and worked as a Consultant in the South Sudan mediation.

He also served as a Dean at Africa Nazarene University and as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Nairobi between 2014 and 20l6. Between 2011 and 2012, he served as a legal support team member to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and from 2008 to 2009 he served as an Assistant Public Defender in Jackson County, Illinois.

Ojwang now takes over an institution battling growing public skepticism about its ability to deliver on its promise of accountability. In his role, he is expected to The IPOA chairperson presides over the Authority’s board, which oversees the National Police Service, ensuring accountability, transparency, and adherence to human rights standards. The chairperson also plays a key role in strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and guiding investigations into police misconduct.

Notably, Ojwang’s approval also came on a day that the National Assembly’s Labour committee approved the nomination of Flora Nduku Mutua to join the Public Service Commission (PSC).