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Eight counties to receive rain as most parts of Kenya remain dry

By Esther Nyambura | Aug. 14, 2026
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Nairobians find their way to work after sudden short morning rainsin the City on March 16, 2023. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Eight counties are expected to receive rainfall in the coming week, even as most parts of the country experience generally dry conditions, the Kenya Meteorological Department (Kenya Met) has said.

The counties expected to receive rainfall are Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho, Nyandarua and Nyeri.

"Most parts of the country are expected to be generally dry. Some counties, including Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo/Marakwet, Kericho, Nyandarua and Nyeri may receive rainfall," said the weatherman.

The department also warned of intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in parts of 16 counties.

These include Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita-Taveta, Marsabit and Wajir.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain high in several parts of the country.

Daytime average temperatures of more than 30°C are expected in much of Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Marsabit, Turkana, Bungoma, Busia and Kakamega counties.

At night, some parts of the country are expected to experience temperatures below 10°C.

The affected areas include parts of Meru, Tharaka-Nithi, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Trans Nzoia and Taita-Taveta counties.

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Kenya MET Expected rainfall Drought
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