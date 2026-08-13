Union defiant as counties take disciplinary action against striking nurses

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Striking nurses outside the CoG Headquarters in Nairobi on August 13, 2026, despite disciplinary action taken by several county governments. [Gloria Milimu, Standard]

Nurses under the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) say they will not return to work despite disciplinary action launched against striking members in several counties.

Union officials made the declaration in Nairobi on Thursday, August 13, during a march to the Council of Governors (CoG) offices, saying nurses would not be intimidated into ending a strike now in its third week.

Nyandarua and Mombasa have joined other counties implementing a CoG directive to discipline striking health workers, KNUNM said. Kericho, Embu, Kisumu and Uasin Gishu have issued show-cause letters, opened disciplinary processes or begun hiring replacement staff, according to the union.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Mombasa issued an interim injunction on August 5 declaring the strike illegal and ordering nurses to return to work unconditionally.

CoG chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi followed on August 6 with a directive to all 47 county governments to begin disciplinary action against health workers defying the order.

Fifteen days into the strike, nurses have stayed off duty, the union said. Striking nurses outside the CoG Headquarters in Nairobi on August 13, 2026, despite disciplinary action taken by several county governments. [Gloria Milimu, Standard]

KNUNM wants the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement implemented and registered in court, and all Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers moved to permanent and pensionable terms.

CoG has asked for more time to align its funding model with the contracts UHC workers are demanding.

The strike has disrupted health services in more than 22 counties, according to the union.