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Game of numbers: How 2027 will be won

By Brian Kisanji | Aug. 11, 2026
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The Independent Boundaries Commission has assured Kenyan's that the agency is prepared for the 2017 elections. [File, Standard]

With exactly one year to the August 10, 2027, General Election, Kenya’s presidential contest is increasingly becoming a game of numbers, as President William Ruto and a crowded field of opposition hopefuls seek to build the regional alliances needed to cross the elusive 50 per cent-plus-one threshold.

Under Article 138 of the Constitution, a presidential candidate must secure more than half of all valid votes cast and at least 25 per cent of the votes cast in at least 24 of Kenya’s 47 counties.

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