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Nairobi revives 78-year-old metro plan in bid to end traffic nightmare

By Irene Githinji | Aug. 5, 2026
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An underground train station in Germany.[Courtsey]

What started as long term plan that was birthed 48 years ago and left to gather dust in the Archives of City Hall is now being proposed to unlock Nairobi's transport congestion mess.

After many years, the Nairobi Metropolitan Rapid Transit System is now being touted as the only formula that can revolutionise transport system and help to cut movement in the city into about 20 minutes from estates to the city centre.

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Underground Railway Bus Rapid Transit Haile Selassie-Uhuru Highway Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transport
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