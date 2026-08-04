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Kenya opens consulate in Guangzhou to boost China trade

By David Njaaga | Aug. 4, 2026
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Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Korir Sing'oei and Consul General James Muhati during the official opening of Kenya's Consulate General in Guangzhou, China, on Tuesday. [Courtesy]

Kenya has opened a new Consulate General in Guangzhou, a move aimed at deepening trade ties with China and bringing consular services closer to Kenyans in the country's south.

Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing'oei officiated the inauguration. He was joined by Kenya's Ambassador to China Willy Bett, Consul General James Muhati, officials from the Foreign Affairs Office of the Guangdong Provincial People's Government, fellow heads of consulates general, members of the business community and leaders of Kenya's diaspora.

The consulate covers Guangdong, Fujian and Hainan Provinces and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, an area home to major manufacturing hubs, ports, supply chains and innovation centres.

The mission will serve Kenyans living, studying and working in the region, cutting the distance they previously travelled to reach the embassy in Beijing.

 It will also support Chinese partners engaged in trade and investment with Kenya.

Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, has long drawn African traders and hosts one of the largest African business communities in China. A dedicated Kenyan mission there is expected to ease commercial transactions for importers, exporters and manufacturers.

The opening forms part of Kenya's wider push to align its foreign missions with its economic diplomacy agenda, as the country seeks to expand exports to and attract investment from China's industrial heartland.

For Kenyans in the region, the consulate offers quicker access to passport services, travel documents and consular support without the journey to Nairobi's embassy counterpart in Beijing.

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Related Topics

Consulate General China-Kenya Relations Kenyan Diaspora Korir Sing'oei
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