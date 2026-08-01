Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Eight killed in Mwea-Embu Road crash involving tuk-tuk, lorry

By Wanjiku Kariuki and Timothy Kariuki | Aug. 1, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Nine people dead after the tuk-tuk they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Murubara along the Mwea–Embu Highway in Kirinyaga county. [Timothy Kariuki, Standard]

At least 8 people have died after a lorry collided head-on with a tuk-tuk along the Mwea-Embu Road in Kirinyaga County on Saturday morning.

Mwea East Sub-County Police Commander Stephen Okal confirmed the crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. near Murubara village, when a lorry travelling from Mwea towards Embu veered into the opposite lane while attempting to avoid potholes and rammed head-on into the tuk-tuk.

Some of the victims were farm workers being ferried in the tuk-tuk to a rice planting job at the Mwea Irrigation Research area, Okal said.

One other person, a 27-year-old woman travelling in the lorry, sustained minor injuries to both knees and was rushed to Kimbimbi Level IV Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the lorry driver, who is being held in custody pending investigations into the crash.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Kerugoya Level V Hospital Mortuary for preservation, postmortem examinations and identification.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and towed to the police station pending inspection.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Accident Along Mwea-Embu Road In Kirinyaga 8 People Die In An Accident In Kirinyaga Tuk Tuk Accident In Kirinyaga Lorry Collides With Tuk Tuk Along Mwea-Embu Road
.

Latest Stories

When cash politics turns against politicians
When cash politics turns against politicians
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
2 hrs ago
Of cornered Ruto and what Sifuna must do for his star to shine brighter
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
Fading Orange: How ODM's national dream is shrinking into a regional fortress
Politics
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

House of bribes
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
House of bribes
When cash politics turns against politicians
By Juliet Omelo 2 hrs ago
When cash politics turns against politicians
State agency CEOs face disciplinary action over failure to ensure State's cyber-resilience
By Josphat Thiongó 2 hrs ago
State agency CEOs face disciplinary action over failure to ensure State's cyber-resilience
Of cornered Ruto and what Sifuna must do for his star to shine brighter
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
Of cornered Ruto and what Sifuna must do for his star to shine brighter
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved