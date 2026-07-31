House help, lover charged over Sh1m theft from boss

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A house help who allegedly stole Sh1 million from her employer and shared the proceeds with her boyfriend has been charged with theft and handling proceeds of crime.

Veronicah Vaati and Junior Musyoki are accused of jointly stealing the money belonging to Charity Kinyua on June 22, in Embakasi Village, Nairobi County, alongside another person who has not been charged.

Vaati faces an additional charge of possessing stolen property. The prosecution alleges that on June 4, 2026 in Kigajo area, Kiambu County, she was found retaining Sh30,000 knowing or having reason to believe it was stolen.

Vaati had worked as the complainant’s house help for only one week before the alleged theft. On the day of the incident, she called her employer, who was at work but did not answer. When the employer later failed to reach her, she sent a neighbour to check on the house.

The neighbour found the doors open and clothes scattered. The employer returned home to find the money missing. Investigations allegedly led officers to Vaati’s boyfriend’s house, where some of the stolen money had reportedly been used to buy household items, while some was sent to Musyoki.

Both denied the charges and were granted a Sh500,000 bond pending hearing.