'Tame the tongue,' NCCK tells Kenyans ahead of 2027 polls

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National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) Regional Chair Rev. Alphonse Kanga on Spice FM, July 29,2026. [Screengrab]

National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has pressed Kenyans to reject leaders who use hate speech, ethnic incitement and divisive language.

NCCK Nairobi Regional Chair Rev. Alphonse Kanga, speaking during an interview on Spice FM on Wednesday, said the country can only tame the tongue if citizens elect leaders guided by the Constitution and the Scriptures.

"It is possible to tame the tongue if Kenyans wake up from their slumber and know the kind of leaders to elect. We have two books that should guide us as a nation, the Constitution and the Scriptures, whether the Bible or the Quran," said Kanga.

He said Kenyans have a responsibility to choose leaders based on values rather than tribal affiliation, hero worship or political manipulation.

"If we follow manipulation, hero worship or where my mother came from, it will be very difficult to identify the right and good leader," he added.

Kanga's remarks come two days after the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) announced independent investigations into alleged hate speech and ethnic incitement involving several political leaders. Those under investigation include former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, Mandera Deputy Governor Ali Maalim Mohamud, Sirisia MP John Waluke, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, David Gikaria, Tipape Naini Musa and Dennis Adison Ouma.

Kanga said ordinary Kenyans bear the consequences of political manipulation.

"Poverty, illiteracy, underdevelopment and lack of basic needs are the dangers we face from political manipulation, which always boils down to affecting the common and vulnerable citizen," he noted.

Quoting Scripture, Kanga said a person's words reveal the state of their heart.

"What a person speaks is who they are. A person speaks from the bottom of the heart. It is about the software, not the hardware," he explained.

He accused some leaders of knowingly using divisive language to advance personal interests while Kenyans continue celebrating them instead of holding them accountable.

"It is because of their self-interests that they behave this way. They know very well it is wrong. We celebrate them and make them think they are great. It is time Kenyans say no and act. If they gaslight people, we should walk away from them. They should not be entertained," he said.

Kanga also challenged independent institutions, including the NCIC, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the National Police Service, to execute their constitutional mandates without fear or favour.

"Accountability agencies should go back to their independence. NCIC, IEBC and the police should discharge the responsibilities placed on them by law. Kenyans should support them. We need to see measurable action and people being taken to court," he said.

He described true independence as the ability to make decisions without external influence.

"You cannot be independent and still depend on someone else to make decisions for you. There should be no hero worship or taking instructions from above, left or right. They should only be guided by the two books," he added.

Kanga said public apologies alone should not shield leaders from accountability.

"Apologising will not stop anyone from going through the structures laid down by society for them to become better leaders. The relevant agencies must continue holding them accountable despite their apologies, even if some of them think they cannot apologise," he said.

He challenged Kenyans to make informed choices in the 2027 General Election, saying lasting change begins with electing leaders of integrity.

"It all begins with the leaders we elect. We need to know our rights, set our priorities right, stop looking for favours and handouts, and demand that leaders do what they were elected to do. Kenyans will have that opportunity in the 2027 General Election," he said.