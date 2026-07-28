NCIC probes Gachagua, Duale over alleged hate speech

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NCIC Chairman. Kepha Nyamweya, IRCK Chairperson Sheikh Abdullahi Salat and Evangelical Alliance of Kenya Chairperson Bishop Geoffrey Njuguna address the media in Nairobi on July 27, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is investigating former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Aden Duale, Geoffrey Ruku and seven other individuals over alleged hate speech and ethnic incitement.

The commission in a joint statement issued with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) on Tuesday, said the move is aimed at safeguarding national cohesion as political activity gathers momentum across the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Those under investigation are Gachagua, Health CS Duale, Public Service CS Ruku, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, Mandera Deputy Governor Ali Maalim Mohamud, Sirisia MP John Waluke, Wanjiku Muhia, David Gikaria, Tipape Naini Musa and Dr Dennis Adison Ouma.

The investigations are being undertaken by NCIC’s Investigations and Compliance Department in line with the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008.

NCIC Chairman Kepha Omae said the commission would carry out its constitutional mandate independently and without political influence.

"The Commission's mandate to monitor, investigate, and act on matters of hate speech, ethnic incitement, and threats to national cohesion is exercised without political direction, favour, or interference. We are guided solely by the law and the evidence before it," he said.

Dr Omae warned that public office or political stature would not shield anyone from accountability.

"No individual, regardless of office or standing, is beyond the reach of the law where credible allegations of hate speech or ethnic incitement arise," he said.

At the same time, he emphasised that those under investigation remain entitled to constitutional protections throughout the process.

"All persons under investigation retain their full rights under the Constitution and the law, including the presumption of innocence, pending the conclusion of due process," he said.

The announcement followed a consultative meeting between NCIC and IRCK, where they expressed concern over increase in political intolerance, inflammatory rhetoric and ethnic mobilisation.

In the joint press briefing, the two organisations warned that Kenya is witnessing growing divisions across counties, traditional media and digital platforms, with political discourse increasingly characterised by language that dehumanises opponents and pits communities against one another.

"Hate speech is not free speech; it is an assault on human dignity and on the constitutional order that binds this nation together," said the chairman.

The commission also cautioned against blaming entire communities for the actions of individual leaders, saying criminal responsibility remains personal.

"For the record, we remind all Kenyans from all walks of life that crime is committed individually and is a personal responsibility. No community, region, or group should be held collectively accountable for the alleged conduct of an individual," Omae said.

He said that the commission would pursue every case without fear or favour and called on other law enforcement agencies to support efforts to curb hate speech and ethnic incitement before they escalate into violence.

NCIC and IRCK announced a raft of measures aimed at strengthening national cohesion ahead of the elections.

These include enhancing early-warning systems for hate speech, promoting conflict-sensitive media reporting, revitalising the Uwiano Platform for Peace, expanding county-level interfaith peace networks, establishing national and county mediation teams and creating peace clubs in learning institutions sponsored by religious organisations.

The two institutions warned against goon mobilisation during political activities and urged young people not to be incited to cause divisions through physical or online platforms.

"The pursuit of power must never come at the cost of our shared humanity. Compete for votes, not for the destruction of your neighbour's dignity," Omae said.