Ruto launches 30,000 youth internship programme

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto met grassroots leaders from various political parties in Samburu County at State House Nairobi on July 24, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Friday launched a programme that will place 30,000 young Kenyans in private-sector internships, aiming to bridge the gap between education and employment.

The Next Generation Youth Employment Programme (NextGen.KE), a partnership between the government, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other partners, will provide structured private-sector internships and skills training before expanding to reach 100,000 young people.

“Internships are not simply temporary jobs or stepping stones. They are the bridge between learning and earning, between potential and performance and between ambition and achievement,” said Ruto during the launch at State House, Nairobi.

The President said the initiative aims to address the growing disconnect between classroom learning and labour market demands by equipping graduates with practical workplace skills and experience.

He said employers are increasingly looking for graduates with industry experience, problem-solving skills and workplace discipline, adding that academic qualifications alone are no longer enough to secure employment.

“For too many young people, the journey from classroom to job market has become too long and much more uncertain. When talent cannot find opportunity, dreams are delayed, businesses struggle to find skilled workers and our country loses potential that cannot be recovered,” explained Ruto.

The President said apprenticeship and workplace exposure have long helped professionals develop their careers, describing internships as a vital link between education and employment.

“Every career begins with someone willing to learn from someone who already knows. That is why internship matters,” he noted.

Ruto cited existing government internship programmes, including the recruitment of 100,000 teachers who served as interns before securing permanent and pensionable employment.

He also pointed to the placement of 5,600 university and college graduates in internship opportunities across the public service and affordable housing projects, saying the programmes have strengthened the connection between learning institutions and workplaces.

Addressing graduates, Ruto urged them to focus on gaining skills and experience instead of immediate financial rewards.

“Your first job is not merely a source of income. It is your next great classroom,” said Ruto.

“Don’t focus too much on how much you earn, focus on how much you can learn and gain experience. The opportunity you get today, consider it as an extension of the classroom,” he added.

The President also called on private sector employers to create more internship opportunities by opening their workplaces to young professionals and offering mentorship.

“Internships are not just about helping young people; they are also about helping businesses get the talent they need to grow and become more productive,” observed Ruto.

He said NextGen.KE marks a partnership between the government, businesses and development partners to equip young people with the skills and workplace experience needed to compete in the labour market.