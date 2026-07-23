Police officer arrested with 20 Kgs Cannabis

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Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) intercepted a lorry carrying consignment of cannabis sativa weighing 450 kilograms in Mombasa on June 20, 2026. [DCI]

An Administration Police officer has been arrested after police recovered approximately 20 kilograms of suspected cannabis sativa during a raid on a house in Nairobi's Dagoretti area.

According to a police incident report, officers from Muthangari Police Station conducted the operation on Wednesday morning after receiving what they described as actionable intelligence on suspected narcotics activities.

Police said the raid led to the recovery of two bags containing six bales wrapped in yellow tape and believed to contain cannabis sativa with an estimated street value of Sh200,000.

"Acting on actionable intelligence, police officers from Muthangari Police managed to raid a house of a suspect and upon thorough search, the officers managed to recover two bags containing six bales covered with yellowish tape suspected to be cannabis sativa," the police report states.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly attempted to resist arrest during the operation but was subdued by officers before being taken into custody.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly identified himself as AP Constable John Gatimu Muchangi, who is currently attached to the Security of Government Buildings (SGB) Unit at Uhuru Camp along Mbagathi Road.

Police said the officer was detained at Muthangari Police Station before officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Dagoretti took over investigations.

"The suspect later attempted to resist arrest but he was restrained and later arrested. After interrogation, the suspect introduced himself as No. 238042 APC John Gatimu Muchangi currently attached to SGB Uhuru Camp along Mbagathi Road," the report adds.

The suspect is expected to face charges related to possession and trafficking of narcotic drugs once investigations are completed.