The Standard

Mashujaa Day 2025: Kenya to honour 160 heroes of courage, unity and innovation

By David Njaaga | Oct. 20, 2025

Kenyans attend Mashujaa Day celebrations at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui on October 20, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

At least 160 Kenyans are set to be honoured for their service and sacrifice during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County.

President William Ruto is expected to preside over the national event, which will recognise individuals whose work has shaped Kenya’s history, development, and unity.

The honourees represent 14 categories including liberation struggle, entrepreneurship, sports, human rights, peacebuilding, and environmental conservation.

The National Heroes Council, working with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, coordinated the nationwide selection process based on impact, integrity, and contribution to national development and heritage.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo noted that the process followed the National Heroes Act, 2014, which provides for the identification and recognition of persons or groups whose exemplary service has defined Kenya’s national identity.

“This year’s theme highlights courage, innovation and service, values that continue to inspire generations,” said Omollo.

Posthumous tributes will also be paid to Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki, Daniel arap Moi, Raila Odinga and Wangari Maathai for their enduring influence on Kenya’s political, economic and environmental landscape.

Among those named are Mau Mau veteran Gitu wa Kahengeri, marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, author Ngugi wa Thiong’o, philanthropist Manu Chandaria and environmentalist

Elizabeth Wathuti, a mix of trailblazers and modern heroes whom Ruto observed “embody the spirit of courage, sacrifice and service that continues to build our nation.”

