DPP hails Obado murder conviction

Audio By Vocalize

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado being taken to the cells at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi. [David Gichuru,Standard]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has welcomed the High Court's judgment convicting former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero for the 2018 murder of Sharon Otieno.

In a statement issued after the verdict, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) described the conviction as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice and accountability for victims of serious crimes.

"The office looks forward to an appropriate and deterrent sentence that reflects the gravity of the offence and serves the interests of justice," the statement read in part.

Sharon Otieno, a 28-year-old university graduate and mother of three, was 28 weeks pregnant when she was abducted and brutally murdered in 2018.

"Her killing shocked the nation and intensified calls for accountability in cases involving gender-based violence and other violent crimes," ODPP added.

The DPP praised the prosecution team led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Wangui Gichuhi, as well as officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), witnesses and other stakeholders in the criminal justice system for their professionalism, dedication and collaboration throughout the investigation and prosecution of the case.

The ODPP reaffirmed its commitment to the diligent prosecution of homicide and other serious offences, pledging to continue pursuing justice impartially, fearlessly and professionally in accordance with the Constitution and the law.