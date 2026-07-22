IG Kanja, DIG Lagat, PS Ololtuaa summoned over alleged defiance of court orders

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat and Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa have been summoned to appear before the High Court on Friday to explain the alleged failure to implement court orders barring the government from interfering with the management of Gatoto Community Primary School.
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