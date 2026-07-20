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LSK lists Koome, Mwilu among judges targeted in court boycott

By Ronald Kipruto | Jul. 20, 2026
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Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Chief Justice Martha Koome

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has listed Chief Justice Martha Koome and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu among nine judges and judicial officers targeted in a court boycott on Thursday.

In a statement issued Monday, July 20, LSK said the boycott will take place Thursday, July 23, a day after a general boycott.

The lawyers' body said the action will continue indefinitely until courts issue orders restraining the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The announcement follows an earlier assurance by the Judiciary that courts across the country will remain open and proceedings will continue as scheduled Wednesday, July 22, despite the planned boycott called by LSK.

The standoff comes amid growing tension between the Judiciary and the lawyers' body over allegations of judicial corruption, misconduct, registry inefficiencies and delays in the delivery of justice.

While announcing the boycott, LSK said advocates will suspend appearances before specified courts, judges and judicial officers to push for reforms and accountability.

"The Judiciary assures the public that all courts throughout the Republic will remain open and will continue hearing and determining matters as scheduled on Wednesday, July 22, 2026," Judiciary Spokesperson Paul Ndemo said in a statement.

The Judiciary warned that the boycott could significantly disrupt normal court operations by affecting cases already scheduled for hearing and determination.

Besides Koome and Mwilu, LSK named Justices Anthony Ombwayo, Lucas Naikuni, Sankale ole Kantai, Lucy Waithaka, Stella Atembo, Dora Chepkwony and Josephine Mong'are among the judicial officers targeted.

 

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Related Topics

LSK CJ Koome DP Philomena Mwilu Court boycott
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