Sh8,000 bribe lands Nyamache accountant, deputy in trouble

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The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Nyamache District Accountant Annrose Gakenia and her deputy Josphat Ongori Motari over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

The arrests followed a complaint received by the Commission's South Nyanza Regional Office from the Children's Officer for Etago Sub-County, Kisii County.

The graft agency in a statement said the complainant alleged that the suspects solicited a bribe in exchange for signing a cheque for Sh46,000 belonging to the Etago Sub-County Children's Office.

Following an operation mounted by the commission, the accountant was arrested while allegedly receiving Sh8,000 from the complainant.

Her deputy was arrested in connection with the alleged bribery scheme.

According to EACC, the two suspects were on Friday processed and later released on a cash bail of Sh20,000 each pending the completion of investigations.

The commission reiterated its commitment to combating bribery and other forms of corruption and encouraged members of the public to report corrupt practices through its reporting channels.