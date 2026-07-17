Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sh8,000 bribe lands Nyamache accountant, deputy in trouble

By Elijah Mwamuli | Jul. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the Nyamache District Accountant Annrose Gakenia and her deputy Josphat Ongori Motari over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe.

The arrests followed a complaint received by the Commission's South Nyanza Regional Office from the Children's Officer for Etago Sub-County, Kisii County.

The graft agency in a statement said the complainant alleged that the suspects solicited a bribe in exchange for signing a cheque for Sh46,000 belonging to the Etago Sub-County Children's Office.

Following an operation mounted by the commission, the accountant was arrested while allegedly receiving Sh8,000 from the complainant.

Her deputy was arrested in connection with the alleged bribery scheme.

According to EACC, the two suspects were on Friday processed and later released on a cash bail of Sh20,000 each pending the completion of investigations.

The commission reiterated its commitment to combating bribery and other forms of corruption and encouraged members of the public to report corrupt practices through its reporting channels.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

EACC EACC Arrests Nyamache District Accountant
.

Latest Stories

MCAs boycott CS Murkomen event in Trans Nzoia
MCAs boycott CS Murkomen event in Trans Nzoia
Politics
By Osinde Obare
1 hr ago
High Court shatters Ruto's Sh11.5b railway project, orders fresh tender
National
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
From war to fear: Children seeking asylum still at risks at Kakuma refugees camp
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How DCP guarded the vote
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
How DCP guarded the vote
DCP win a manifestation of what awaits Ruto in 2027
By Josphat Thiong'o 1 hr ago
DCP win a manifestation of what awaits Ruto in 2027
Of Kikuyu's songs impact, Ruto's response after Ol Kalou polls and trending Standard headline
By James Wanzala 1 hr ago
Of Kikuyu's songs impact, Ruto's response after Ol Kalou polls and trending Standard headline
Forget Ol kalou loss and focus on development, Ruto tells leaders
By Prestone Murunga 1 hr ago
Forget Ol kalou loss and focus on development, Ruto tells leaders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved