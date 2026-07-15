KWS, NPS support for wildlife conservation to continue

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Rangers during at the annual general meeting of wildlife rangers in Nairobi. [Courtesy; Lewa]

The National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have lauded the role played by local communities and private conservancies in advancing wildlife conservation across the country.

The two government agencies say they will continue strengthening partnerships to enhance collaboration, improve security for communities, and protect Kenya’s wildlife.

Their commitment comes as the government steps up efforts to improve the welfare of National Police Reservists (NPR) and wildlife rangers, recognizing their critical role in conservation and community safety.

The remarks were made during the annual general meeting of wildlife rangers in Nairobi, where participants also received training on the use of technology to support conservation efforts.

The meeting also highlighted the need for greater gender inclusion, with stakeholders encouraging more women to pursue careers in wildlife conservation.

Maureen Musimbi a KWS Senior Assistant Director said that rangers from conservancies complement the role played by the service in conserving wildlife.

She said that KWS works with other partners who have been supporting conservation in Kenya to ensure that community rangers are able to support conservation.

“We are happy to see lady rangers with us and we are saying even them, they can do more and can be able to support conservation and the technology that has come in to make sure we are moving from the analogue way of doing things,” said Musimbi.

“We are now doing conservation using technology, we are using drones, digital radios to be able to inform what is happening is happening in the field.”

Edward Ndiritu, the Head of Antipoaching at Lewa Conservancy said that the organization was prioritising the integration of women rangers in their protecting roles.

“We are going to support the women rangers because we know they are focused and punctual,” he said.

According to Ndiritu the reinforcement of police was key in fighting poachers who he said are at times armed and would not hesitate to take the life of anyone who gets in their way.

Kenneth Kimani, the NPR Director, said the collaboration was important for the country’s benefit adding that working in Silos was making it difficult to conserve the environment.

“Today marks another year so that they can review what they have done, we are here to encourage them and even to guide and motivate them as they do the work, they have the morale to conserve the conservancies and the forests and prevent crime committed there.”

Kimani said that collaboration between the entities will help the country take positive steps towards stopping poaching.