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I will run an 'open' government, Ruto claims

By Fred Kagonye | Jul. 16, 2026
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President William Ruto at State House Nairobi on July 16, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has claimed that he will run an open government saying Kenya Kwanza does not fear any scrutiny from Kenyans it instead welcomes it.

Ruto who was speaking at State House during the launch of Kenya’s inaugural State of Openness report said that institutions become stronger by confronting the truth about their state and operations.

He said the report reflects not only the constitution values but also the kind of government his administration is seeking to build.

“Institutions do not earn public trust by demanding it. They earn it by serving the people honestly, fairly and openly,” said Ruto.

According to the President the technological growth had not only expanded access of information but also accelerated misinformation, disinformation and the spread of manipulated content.

“As a result, citizens are asking harder questions of governments, and rightly so. Trust cannot simply be claimed. It must be earned.”

He said that with openness in decision making, use of public resources and management citizens are more likely to trust public institutions.

Ruto claimed that his government was talking this approach because it is a constitutional obligation through Articles 10 and 35 and aligns with his manifesto.

He said the report establishes a national benchmark where public institutions can continuously measure and improve their performances.

“At its heart, it seeks to answer one consequential question: Is openness making Government work better for the people of Kenya?”

He said that the report must tell the government where it is doing well and where it is failing and what reforms are needed.

Ruto said that over time Kenya should become an authoritative reference point on openness, public trust and institutional performance, guiding reforms, strengthening institutions and enabling citizens to effectively guide government in service delivery.

“I therefore expect every ministry, State department, agency, constitutional commission and county government to cooperate fully by providing accurate information and participating in a rigorous and credible assessment.”

He called on Kenyans to participate in the process.

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Related Topics

President William Ruto Kenya Kwanza Government Transparency
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