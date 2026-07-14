Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kega reports to police day after alleged attack in Ol Joro Orok

By Ronald Kipruto | Jul. 14, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

EALA MP Kanini Kega's damaged vehicle after an alleged attack in Kasuku, Nyandarua County, while leaving a DCP campaign rally. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Kanini Kega arrived at Oljororok police station on Tuesday, July 14, to record a statement following an alleged attack a day earlier.

Kega alleges he was attacked and his vehicle vandalised on Monday, July 13, after attending a Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) rally at the Ol Kalou Arboretum in the Kasuku area of Ol Joro Orok, Nyandarua County.

The legislator claims he was pursued by armed police officers from Ol Kalou to Kasuku, where he abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby house.

More than three vehicles carrying armed officers chased him while repeatedly pointing firearms at him, he alleges.

"I managed to escape and take cover," said Kega.

Lawyer Ndegwa Wahome, who was present at the scene, corroborated the account, saying officers turned on Kega's vehicle after failing to find him.

"The officers used the butts of their guns to destroy the vehicle," said Wahome, adding that a broken rifle butt had been handed to the officer commanding station at Kasuku police station.

Nyandarua County Commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa has said no official report had been filed regarding the alleged attack at the time and has directed the Ol Kalou security team to investigate.

Kega's allegations come at the height of rising insecurity linked to the campaign period, with politicians accused of hiring goons to infiltrate opponents' events.

Last week, People's Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua condemned an attack on her convoy at Gatoto Primary School in Mukuru kwa Reuben, alleging police failed to provide security despite a High Court order.

"Today's events are not merely about Gatoto Primary School," said Karua, adding, “They raise a broader national question about whether Kenyans can continue to rely on public institutions to enforce court decisions impartially and protect those exercising their constitutional rights."

On Sunday, July 12, rival groups of youths clashed outside St Stephen ACK Cathedral in Kisumu during a fundraising service attended by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo, leaving two dead.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

EALA MP Attacked in Kenya MP Kanini Kega Insecurity in Kenya Oljororok police station
.

Latest Stories

Snakebite tragedy exposes patients' struggle as Laikipia nurses strike intensifies
Snakebite tragedy exposes patients' struggle as Laikipia nurses strike intensifies
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Stakeholders calls for introduction of AI subject in education curriculum
Education
By Boniface Gikandi
1 hr ago
Nairobi. City Hall put on the spotlight in dispute over septic tank in Pangani
National
By Pkemoi Ngénoh
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Too little too late: Questions linger over Ol Kalou violence
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Too little too late: Questions linger over Ol Kalou violence
Ol Kalou rehearsal as report warns Kenya faces 84 chance of experiencing PEV in 2027
By Ndung'u Gachane 1 hr ago
Ol Kalou rehearsal as report warns Kenya faces 84 chance of experiencing PEV in 2027
Gikaria fined Sh2.5 million by IEBC over Ol Kalou utterances
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Gikaria fined Sh2.5 million by IEBC over Ol Kalou utterances
Untold story of Wambui's 'all eggs in one basket' and Sh 8 billion loan
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Untold story of Wambui's 'all eggs in one basket' and Sh 8 billion loan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved