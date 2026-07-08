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One killed in train accident as police probe defilement, highway robbery

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 8, 2026
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In Embu County, police are pursuing a suspect accused of defiling a six-year-old Grade One pupil. [File, Standard] 

A man was killed in a train accident in Mlolongo as police across the country launched investigations into separate incidents involving the defilement of a six-year-old girl, a violent highway robbery in Webuye, and the arrest of suspected gang members in Garissa.

In Mlolongo, a 36-year-old man, identified as Juda Keya, died after he was struck by a train near Mlolongo Railway Station.

Police from Nairobi Railway Police Station who visited the scene, established that the victim was allegedly sleeping beside the railway tracks when an unidentified locomotive travelling from Athi River towards Nairobi Central Station hit him. 

He sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. His body was moved to the City Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

In Embu County, police are pursuing a suspect accused of defiling a six-year-old Grade One pupil.

According to investigators, the incident occurred during the school's lunch break in a maize plantation near the school compound.

The child was escorted to hospital, where she was examined, treated and discharged. 

Detectives processed the scene and have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who reportedly fled after the incident.

Meanwhile, police in Webuye are investigating a robbery with violence targeting two lorry crews along the highway between Sango area and Dina Flyover near St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The first victim, 48-year-old lorry driver Richard Omware, was travelling to Juba when his Mercedes Actros developed mechanical problems after what police believe was deliberate sabotage of the vehicle's brake pressure pipe. 

As he and his conductor inspected the lorry, they were confronted by four armed men who robbed them of KSh2,000 and three mobile phones. 

The attackers also demanded the victims' M-Pesa PINs, but the pair declined.

Moments later, another lorry stopped to offer assistance. Its Ugandan driver, Benedict Mumbia, 32, was attacked by the same gang, suffering head injuries and a deep cut on his right wrist before being robbed of his mobile phone. 

He was treated at Webuye District Hospital and later discharged. 

In Garissa, three suspected gang members were arrested after police, acting on intelligence, raided Bulla Sagarey area and found a group of about nine youths allegedly armed with knives, rungus and metal rods.

Police said the group turned violent and pelted officers with stones upon spotting them, leaving five officers injured. 

Three suspects, aged between 19 and 20 years, were arrested while others escaped. 

Officers recovered two knives, four rungus and a metal rod, which were seized as exhibits. 

The suspects are expected to be arraigned to face charges including preparation to commit a felony, assaulting police officers and resisting arrest.

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Related Topics

Mlolongo Tragedy Embu Defilement Case Webuye Truck Drivers
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