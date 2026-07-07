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Activists petition Parliament to investigate extrajudicial killings, abductions

By David Njaaga | Jul. 7, 2026
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Francis Awino, national convenor of Mtetezi during a press conference in Nairobi. [File,Standard]

A coalition of human rights groups and civil society organisations has petitioned Parliament to investigate alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture linked to security agencies, as Kenya marks Saba Saba Day.

Francis Awino, national convenor of Mtetezi, a grassroots economic justice movement, presented the petition on behalf of the coalition under Article 119 of the Constitution, which allows any person to petition Parliament on matters within its mandate.

Organisers led a peaceful march from Jeevanjee Gardens to Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, exercising the right to assembly guaranteed under Article 37 alongside the petition right.

"The procession is intended to exercise the constitutional right guaranteed under Article 37 of the Constitution to present a petition to Parliament concerning matters of significant national public interest," said Awino.

The petition calls for stronger police accountability, enhanced oversight mechanisms and legislative measures to protect constitutional rights, and asks Parliament to review existing laws and strengthen accountability institutions.

Petitioners argue that despite Kenya's democratic progress since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, constitutional commissions, oversight bodies, parliamentary committees and international human rights groups continue to raise concerns over unlawful detentions and excessive use of force by security agencies.

Many affected families remain without answers on the whereabouts of missing relatives, according to the petitioners, who say unresolved cases have eroded public confidence in institutions tasked with administering justice.

Copies of the notice were sent to the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

Saba Saba, observed annually on 7 July, commemorates the 1990 pro-democracy protests that pushed for the restoration of multiparty democracy and constitutional reforms. 

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