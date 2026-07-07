'An enduring mark on African media,' editors say of veteran scribe Telewa

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Veteran journalist Muliro Telewa is dead. [File,Standard]

The Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) has mourned veteran journalist and former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) presenter Muliro Telewa, describing him as a committed and ethical journalist who leaves a lasting media legacy.

Telewa died on Monday, morning while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nakuru, a day before Kenya marks the anniversary of the Saba Saba protests he spent decades covering.

According to his family, the 68-year-old had been living with kidney failure for some time, although the condition had remained manageable.

The family said he developed a severe cough on Sunday evening and was rushed to hospital.

"On Sunday evening, he developed a serious cough and was rushed to hospital, never to come out," the family explained.

In a statement posted on X, the Guild remembered Telewa for his distinctive presentation style, editorial depth and commitment to ethical journalism.

"Renowned for his distinctive presentation style and editorial depth, Telewa left an enduring mark on the African media landscape," the Guild noted.

Telewa hailed from Western Kenya and was raised by parents who both worked as prison officers.

He began his career at the government-owned Kenya News Agency (KNA), gaining experience in news gathering, reporting and public affairs coverage, before joining Nation Media Group.

During his time at Nation Media Group, he covered major national events during Kenya's turbulent political period in the 1990s.

He was among journalists who endured police brutality while covering the pro-democracy movement that culminated in the Second Liberation and the historic Saba Saba protests.

He later joined the BBC, becoming one of the veteran voices of BBC Swahili and working alongside some of Kenya's most respected journalists before retiring and settling in Nakuru, where he ventured into private business.