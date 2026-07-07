KU asked to develop patients' waiver policy, committee recommends

A parliamentary committee has called for the establishment of a policy to waive patients’ bills in medical facilities, complete with a vetting committee.
This is after the committee noted unsupported waivers of patient bills at the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) running into millions of shillings without supporting documents.
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