Sky high presidency: Outrage mounts over Ruto's costly foreign trips amid economic strain

Shortly after taking office, President William Ruto gained a reputation for his frequent foreign trips. In his first 20 months, he made 62 visits to 38 countries, a record that partly fueled discontent among Kenyan youth, culminating in the June 2024 protests that later disrupted his engagements.
The President has since returned to an active international travel schedule in recent months, maintaining steady movement abroad since the beginning of 2025.
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