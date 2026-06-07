Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sky high presidency: Outrage mounts over Ruto's costly foreign trips amid economic strain

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 7, 2026
President William Ruto boards a jet during one of his trips. [PCS]

Shortly after taking office, President William Ruto gained a reputation for his frequent foreign trips. In his first 20 months, he made 62 visits to 38 countries, a record that partly fueled discontent among Kenyan youth, culminating in the June 2024 protests that later disrupted his engagements. 

The President has since returned to an active international travel schedule in recent months, maintaining steady movement abroad since the beginning of 2025.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

President William Ruto Ruto Private Jet Ruto Foreign Trips Austerity Measures
.

Latest Stories

Governor hopefuls chart their own path ahead of 2027 contest
Governor hopefuls chart their own path ahead of 2027 contest
Coast
By Patrick Beja
2 hrs ago
Sky high presidency: Ruto gobbles up millions in foreign travels amid budget deficits
National
By Macharia Kamau
2 hrs ago
The airborne President
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

The airborne President
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
The airborne President
How fuel crisis sparked Kenya's electric cars investment frenzy
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
How fuel crisis sparked Kenya's electric cars investment frenzy
House helps, farm workers set for higher pay under new laws
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
House helps, farm workers set for higher pay under new laws
Sky high presidency: Ruto gobbles up millions in foreign travels amid budget deficits
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Sky high presidency: Ruto gobbles up millions in foreign travels amid budget deficits
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved