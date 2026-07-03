Brutality: Police continue to violate rights of civilians

The disturbing death of Cecil Ouma, a youth mobiliser, has re-ignited debate over police conduct when handling civilians.
Though investigations are not complete, Ouma is believed to have been shot on Tuesday by one of the bodyguards assigned to Youth Affairs Permanent Secretary Fikirini Jacobs, who had just presided over an empowerment programme in Nairobi’s Kariokor area.
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