Kenya and Italy sign MoU to expand job opportunities, protect migrant workers

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Minister of the Interior of the Italian Republic Matteo Piantedosi sign MoU on migration and mobility in Nairobi, on July 2, 2026. [Prime Cabinet Secretary]

Kenya and Italy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on migration and mobility.

The MoU signed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Minister of the Interior of the Italian Republic Matteo Piantedosi aims to grow strategic partnership between the two countries.

The agreement establishes a Government-to-Government framework for cooperation on regular labour migration, skills development and the protection of migrant workers.

It also reflects the shared commitment of Kenya and Italy to promoting safe, orderly, regular and ethical migration, while strengthening cooperation on vocational and language training, aimed at facilitating the use of legal migration pathways.

The agreement reinforces bilateral cooperation to prevent and counter irregular migration, including through awareness raising initiatives aimed at informing Kenyan citizens of the risks associated with irregular migration and promoting safe and informed migration choices.

Prime CS Mudavadi said the agreement builds on the renewed momentum in Kenya-Italy relations following President Sergio Mattarella’s visit to Nairobi.

He explained that the agreement is expected to expand lawful employment opportunities for Kenyans, strengthen worker protection, promote skills exchange and contribute to national development, while supporting Italy's labour market needs in key sectors.

The two Governments also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on the return of nationals ın an ırregular situation, promoting voluntary return whenever possible and ensuring effective cooperation in accordance with their respective national legislations.

Italy and Kenya reaffirmed that the MoU’s successful implementation will depend on close coordination, skills matching and language.

“The signing marks a new chapter in Kenya-Italy cooperation, founded on mutual respect, shared opportunity, human dignity and development-oriented migration,” said Mudavadi.

Earlier, Kenya and Italy agreed to deepen security cooperation by signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) focused on preventing and combating crime.

The Interior Ministry said the two countries will designate contact points to support planning and the sharing of strategic cooperation.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that the MoU will provide framework for promoting cooperation between the two countries and their respective police authorities in addressing transnational organised crime.

"Kenya welcomes Italy's integrated approach that recognises the strong link between development, migration management, and security," he said.