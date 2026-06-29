Kajiado bishops petition state over killings, abductions

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Dr Bishop Oguncha of Global Springs of Life Church and Namanga Kajiado county pray to Mr and Mrs Solomon Kisakui shortly after he was ordinated as Pastor at Ngatatwek area Kajiado Central . Dr Oguncha led other Bishops in condemning abductions and killings of the youth .[ Peterson Githaiga]

A section of religious leaders in Kajiado county are calling for sobriety as Kenyans prepare for the coming general election.

The men of cloth also called on the government to stop the killings and abductions of young men.

The clergy appealed to both sides of government and the opposition to exercise tolerance, and ensure security agencies will not use force to the electorate.

Led by Dr bishop Oguncha of Global Spring of Life Church, and Bishop David Kituku, the clergy also urged Kenyans to protect the country for the future generation.

Speaking during the ordination ceremony of pastor Solomon Kisanchu at Ngatatwek village in Kajiado central, the church leaders called on the government to listen to the voices of Kenyans and resolve issues being raised through dialogue and engage in sincere dialogue.

''As church leaders we are appealing to the government to stop this issue of abduction and also killing the youth who fail to agree on its policy, we are in a democratic country, and democracy should rule'' said Bishop Oguncha.

The clergy men did not shy away from addressing the pressing concerns facing Kenyans calling on the government to prioritise justice and put an end to abductions, vowing to continue holding leaders accountable.

''Untill when are we going to loose young men in our country, the idea of abductions we pray that may the good Lord may hear through by granting us the love for one another'' said Bishop Ogwancha.

They challenged authorities in the country, including political leaders at the national and county levels, religious leaders, and other community leaders to take action and stop impunity in the country.

''Kenya is ours all, Security apparataus should think twice before the act, before you pull a trigger to kill your brothere of sister you should think first, you might be aiming to kill your brother or sister'' said Bishop Kituku.

He also appealed to the youth not to allow politicians to use them negatively for their political mirrage.

''Lets protect our country, we dont have another Kenya, if our country goes to the dogs through anarcy, big people including politicians will run away to other countries and leave us killing each other, so lets be keen in everythin we do and say'' said Bishop Kituku.