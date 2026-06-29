Sonko writes to CJ Koome, demands redeployment of Justice Ondieki to conclude graft case

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has written to Chief Justice Martha Koome seeking to have newly appointed High Court Judge Charles Ondieki allowed to return to the lower court and conclude the hearing and determination of his long-running Sh20 million graft case.
The request emerged on Monday when the matter came up for further defence hearing before Milimani Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Harrison Baraza.
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