Matiang'i demands suspension of NTSA's vehicle inspection plan

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Jubilee Party presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i in recent function. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Jubilee Party presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i has called on the government to suspend the planned mandatory annual vehicle inspection programme.

Matiang’i argued that the policy is insensitive, lacks adequate public participation and will impose an unnecessary financial burden on struggling Kenyans.

On social media on Sunday, the former Interior Cabinet Secretary faulted the National Transport and Safety Authority's (NTSA) plan to require private vehicles older than four years to undergo annual inspections at a cost of Sh2,000 per vehicle beginning July 1.

While acknowledging that road safety is a legitimate national priority, Matiang'i said the proposed policy has not been supported by sufficient evidence to justify the additional cost to motorists.

"Road safety is a legitimate national objective. Every Kenyan wants safer roads, fewer accidents and vehicles that meet acceptable safety standards. However, public policy must be evidence-based, proportionate, transparent and sensitive to the economic realities facing citizens. The proposed inspection regime fails that test," he said.

Matiang'i noted that Kenyans are already grappling with high fuel prices, multiple taxes and levies, rising insurance premiums, expensive vehicle maintenance costs and the high cost of living.

"Introducing another compulsory annual payment without demonstrating its necessity places yet another financial burden on households and businesses that are already under immense pressure. Road safety is essential. Excessive financial extraction is not," he added.

The Jubilee deputy leader urged the government to halt implementation of the directive and subject it to comprehensive public review before rolling it out.

"We therefore call upon the Government to immediately suspend the implementation of this directive and subject it to a comprehensive public review," he said.

He further called on Parliament to scrutinize the policy and require NTSA to table all supporting evidence before implementation proceeds.

Matiang'i challenged the transport regulator to explain how many vehicles will be affected, the amount of revenue expected to be generated annually, and the evidence linking annual inspections for vehicles older than four years to a reduction in road crashes.

He also questioned whether NTSA has sufficient inspection capacity to efficiently serve millions of motorists without creating delays, corruption and opportunities for rent-seeking.

According to Matiang'i, improving road safety requires a broader strategy that addresses reckless driving, speeding, drunk driving, poor road design, inadequate road maintenance and weak enforcement of existing traffic laws.

"Vehicle condition is only one part of a much larger road safety strategy. Before imposing mandatory costs on citizens, Government must publish the data, the policy analysis, the cost-benefit assessment and the implementation plan that justify such a far-reaching decision," he said