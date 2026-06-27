Refugee teachers navigate trauma and learning in Kakuma refugees camp

Atom Mufrat Laus, a trainee teacher takes learners through a lesson at Kalobeyei Settlement Primary and Junior School, in Kakuma Refugee camp, Turkana. [Mercy Kahenda, Standard]

Atom Mufrat Laus knows the brutality of war firsthand. At just 10 years, he was a frightened child fleeing the conflict in Sudan. He still remembers the day a bomb exploded near his home, killing his mother as she carried his youngest sibling.

“Though I was young, I witnessed so much,” he says. “There were gunshots everywhere. Missiles landed near our home. My sister survived, but my mother died.”