Mombasa named a hotspot for drug abuse, NACADA reveals

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Interior PS Raymond Omollo and Mombasa governor Abdulswamad Nassir. [MINA]

Mombasa County has emerged as the country's leading hotspot for drug and substance abuse, with new data revealing that more than one in every three residents is using at least one drug or substance of abuse.

The latest survey by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) paints a worrying picture of a country grappling with a growing drug crisis, particularly among young people.

According to the report, an estimated 4.7 million Kenyans aged between 15 and 65 years, about one in every six people, are currently using at least one drug or substance of abuse.

The Coast region remains the epicentre of the crisis, with a prevalence rate of 29.3 per cent, with Mombasa County carrying the heaviest burden at 34.4 per cent.

The findings were highlighted on Friday as Kenya joined the rest of the world in marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Mombasa County.

“Most of these young people attribute abuse to its easy accessibility and availability, mostly Muguka, Bhang, miraa, as an opening to enter into the hard drugs,” said Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

The event, held under the theme "World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses," brought together government agencies and other stakeholders who renewed calls for stronger collaboration in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

In a statement, Interior PS Raymond Omollo said the country must adopt a balanced approach that combines law enforcement, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

"Sustainable success can only be achieved through a balanced and comprehensive approach that prioritizes prevention, early intervention, treatment, rehabilitation, and social reintegration,” he said.

Internal CS Kipchumba Murkomen said the government will intensify efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks across the country.

"We will continue to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance inter-agency cooperation, and pursue traffickers relentlessly wherever they operate," he also stated.

NACADA Board Chairman Dr Stephen Mairori said the Authority is now using wastewater analysis to monitor drug consumption patterns in near real-time, enabling quicker and more targeted interventions.

"If the drug problem is changing, our responses must change with it," he said.

Stakeholders called for a whole-of-society approach in tackling the drug menace through innovative solutions, evidence-based interventions and stronger partnerships to protect young people from addiction.

"Behind every number is a life that can either be lost to addiction or restored through timely intervention and support," Omollo said.

"Together, we can build a Kenya where our young people are healthy, productive and empowered to contribute to national development.”