Court orders mental assessment for eight Utumishi Girls' murder suspects

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The Kibera High Court has ordered eight students accused of murdering 16 fellow learners in the deadly Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire undergo mental health assessments to determine whether they are fit to stand trial.

The eight suspects appeared virtually before High Court Deputy Registrar Barbara Akinyi on Friday who directed that the psychiatric evaluations be conducted before the suspects can take plea to the 16 murder charges.

The minors were subsequently remanded at the Nairobi Children's Remand Home pending mention of the case on July 1, when the court is expected to receive the mental assessment reports and issue further directions.

The orders were issued after the prosecution sought for several pre-trial orders aimed at ensuring compliance with the Children's Act and safeguarding the rights of the minors before they can answer to the serious charges of murder.

The prosecution team led by Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda and Gikui Gichuhi also sought orders directing that the minors undergo psychiatric evaluation at Mathare Mental Hospital before a child psychiatrist, as well as assessment by a Children's Officer.

The state also applied for the appointment of pro bono advocates to represent all the child suspects to ensure the matter is concluded within the statutory timelines set under the Children's Act.

Additionally, the prosecution requested the court to open protection and care files for each of the suspects and asked that they continue to be remanded at Kabete Children's Home pending further directions.

Consequently, Akinyi allowed the applications and directed that the suspects be escorted to Mathare Mental Hospital on Monday, June 29, 2026, for mental assessment by a child psychiatrist, with the resulting reports to be filed before the next court appearance.

The Deputy Registrar further ordered that protection and care files be opened for all the child suspects and the relevant reports filed within 30 days.

The court also directed those assessments by a Children's Officer at Kabete Children's Home be undertaken immediately and, if not completed, finalized over the weekend, with the reports filed before the next mention.

Further orders required the Office of the DPP to supply all prosecution documents to the defence before the next court appearance.

The court also directed that children's officers, guardians and parents be present during the next session and that each suspect be represented by counsel and produced physically in court.

The proceedings were held in camera, with members of the public and the media barred from accessing the courtroom, after the court ruled that the matter involves minors and is highly sensitive.

The court noted that the restriction is intended to protect the identities, welfare and fair trial rights of the children in accordance with Kenyan laws governing children in conflict with the law.

The eight minors are accused of involvement in the May 28, 2026 dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, that killed 16 students.

Following investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions approved 16 counts of murder against the suspects.

The child suspects will remain remanded at Kabete Children's Home pending the filing of the psychiatric and children's officers' reports.

The matter will be mentioned on July 1, 2026, before High Court Justice Diana Kavedza, who is expected to consider the reports and issue further directions, including whether the suspects are fit to take plea.