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IEBC launches month-long voter registration drive in five constituencies

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 25, 2026
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Voter Registration ongoing. [File, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has launched an Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise across five electoral areas ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The month-long exercise, which runs from June 25 to July 25, will be conducted in Mbeere North Constituency, Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Malava Constituency, Porro County Assembly Ward in Samburu West Constituency, and Endo County Assembly Ward in Marakwet East Constituency.

According to the Commission, the exercise will run daily to allow new voter registration, transfers between electoral areas and updates or corrections of voter details.

“Registration services under the ECVR shall be provided daily, from Monday to Sunday during the ECVR registration period,” IEBC Chairperson said in a Gazette notice.

The exercise targets electoral areas that were undergoing by-elections during the nationwide ECVR process period.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said Ol Kalou will, however, not be included in this exercise until its by-election is concluded.

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Voter Registration IEBC Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration
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