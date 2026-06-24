MPs approve Kenyan Sign Language Bill for deaf

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The National Assembly pass the Kenya Sign Language Bill 2023 on June 24, 2026. [PBU]

The National Assembly has passed the Kenyan Sign Language Bill, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the protection of the rights of persons who are deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind.

The legislation, which was co-sponsored by Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo-Mabona and Nominated MP Umulkheir Harun, seeks to strengthen the recognition, regulation and use of Kenyan Sign Language across public institutions, schools, courts, media houses and telecommunications services.

The Bill now moves Kenya a step closer to fully implementing constitutional provisions that recognize Kenyan Sign Language as one of the country's official languages and guarantee persons with disabilities access to information and public services through appropriate communication formats.

For years, advocates for the deaf community have pushed for stronger legal protections, arguing that the absence of a comprehensive legal framework has limited access to education, justice, healthcare, employment opportunities and government services for thousands of Kenyans with hearing disabilities.

The newly approved law seeks to address these challenges by establishing the Kenya Sign Language Council, a statutory body that will oversee the development, promotion and regulation of Kenyan Sign Language.

The council will be tasked with setting standards for training and practice, licensing interpreters, protecting communication rights for deaf and deafblind persons and advising the government on policies relating to sign language.

According to the Bill, the council will be headquartered in Nairobi but will decentralize its services across the country to ensure accessibility.

One of the most far-reaching provisions of the legislation focuses on education. The Bill requires the Cabinet Secretary responsible for Basic Education to facilitate sign language lessons for parents, guardians and family members of deaf children to improve communication within households.

It also provides for the integration of Kenyan Sign Language into early childhood and basic education curricula. Public universities and colleges will be required to offer free interpretation services to learners who need them.

The move is expected to significantly improve learning outcomes for students with hearing disabilities, many of whom have historically faced barriers due to a shortage of trained interpreters and limited access to sign language instruction.

The legislation also introduces major reforms in the media and communications sectors.

Television stations will be required to provide closed captioning and include a Kenyan Sign Language inset occupying at least one-third of the screen during news bulletins, educational programmes and national events.

Internet-based video content will similarly be required to provide captions or transcripts to ensure accessibility.

Telecommunication service providers will be compelled to establish relay services, including text, video and captioned communication systems, enabling persons with hearing disabilities to communicate more effectively.

In addition, the Bill establishes a professional framework for sign language interpreters. Practitioners will be required to register with the Kenya Sign Language Council, obtain annual practising certificates and undertake continuous professional development.

Only licensed practitioners will be allowed to use the title "Professional Sign Language Interpreter."

The legislation also contains accountability measures, including annual audits by the Auditor-General, mandatory reporting requirements and conflict-of-interest safeguards for council members.

Lawmakers said the Bill will help bridge long-standing communication barriers and advance constitutional principles of equality, inclusion and non-discrimination.

Once enacted into law, the legislation is expected to significantly improve access to education, justice, information and public services for Kenya's deaf and deafblind communities, while strengthening their participation in social, economic and political life.