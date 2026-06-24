'Nairobi remains the national hotspot for cybercrime', new report shows

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi emerges as Kenya's worst cybercrime hotspot. [File,Standard]

Nairobi has emerged as Kenya's worst cybercrime hotspot, with the capital recording the highest number of digital offences in a new report that urges banks and mobile network operators to strengthen their defences.

The National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4) released its findings on Tuesday, June 24, citing a rise in cases linked to digital payment fraud, unauthorised access, identity theft, online harassment and false publications.

"The figures show that Nairobi remains the national hotspot for cybercrime, largely reflecting its high levels of digital transactions, online activity and concentration of public and private sector institutions," the report stated.

Nairobi was followed by Nyanza, Eastern, Rift Valley, Central, Coast and Western regions in the number of reported cases.

The most common offences in the capital included fraudulent withholding of electronic payments delivered in error, computer fraud, unauthorised system access and cyber harassment. Identity theft and system interference were also prevalent.

Outside Nairobi, cyber harassment dominated several regions. In Nyanza, it accounted for the majority of cases alongside identity theft, unauthorised access and child pornography offences.

The Eastern region recorded computer fraud, cyber harassment and unauthorised access with intent to commit further offences as leading categories.

Rift Valley saw computer fraud cases fall compared to the same period last year, though the region recorded a rise in cases involving electronic messages withheld in error and non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

In Central, offences ranged from child pornography and computer forgery to cyber harassment and identity theft. The Coast and Western regions recorded computer fraud, cyber harassment and unauthorised system interference.

NC4 resolved to engage critical sectors, including banking, mobile network operators, aviation and energy, to strengthen proactive defences and cybersecurity capabilities.

"The Committee is also developing a Rapid Reference Guide to standardise and streamline the investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes in Kenya," it added.