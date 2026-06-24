Death on wires: How power lines are killing Kenya's declining raptors

High above Kenya’s plains, lakes and escarpments, birds of prey patrol the skies with remarkable precision. Eagles scan vast landscapes for movement, vultures circle silently above carcasses, while hawks and falcons dive through the air at astonishing speeds.
For centuries, these raptors have played a critical role in maintaining healthy ecosystems, acting as hunters, scavengers and natural regulators of wildlife populations.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…