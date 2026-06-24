Ruto's costly trips clash with Gen Z austerity demand

President William Ruto boards a jet during one of his trips. [PCS]

The trips are endless, luxurious, and incomplete without large convoys, complete with a fleet of helicopters. The millions of shillings in mobilization handouts on each trip add to the reckless spending spree that President William Ruto’s regime has adopted for his domestic trips.

The president’s promises to embrace austerity measures to reduce the government’s excessive spending are today water under the bridge, as the president invests heavily in domestic trips focused on his reelection campaign, at the expense of concerns that took the blood, sweat, and tears of Gen Zs.