Half of treated water never reaches consumers, PS Korir says

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Water and Sanitation PS Julius Korir during the commemoration of Africa Public Service Day 2026 at KICC on June 22, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenya is accelerating water storage projects as officials warn that nearly half of treated water is lost before reaching consumers through leakages, illegal connections and billing gaps.

Speaking during an interview on Spice FM, on Tuesday, June 23, Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Julius Korir said the government is expanding harvesting systems to capture seasonal rainfall and reduce recurring floods and drought cycles.

He noted that the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) has identified 50 dam projects aimed at boosting domestic supply, irrigation and industrial use.

Key projects include Thwake Dam on the Makueni and Kitui border, which has cost about KSh39 billion and received an additional Sh10 billion from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

“We will begin impounding water soon. The contractor has assured us that the remaining construction works will be completed within the agreed timeline,” Korir said.

Other projects include Mwache Dam in Kwale County, expected to supply about 186 million litres of water daily to Mombasa and surrounding areas, the Siyoi-Muruny Dam in West Pokot County and the Umaa Dam in Kitui County, which is 74 per cent complete.

The Keben Dam in Nandi County remains at preparation stage while the Soin-Koru Dam on the Kisumu and Kericho border is set for AfDB financing.

Korir observed that non-revenue water remains a major challenge, driven by leakages, vandalism, illegal connections and system inefficiencies.

The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) has set tariff guidelines and performance benchmarks, including a cap of two days per week on water rationing, Korir added.

He explained that the government is working with county water agencies, which run services under the Constitution, to improve accountability and service delivery.

Korir warned that weak leadership in utilities continues to drive inefficiency and corruption, noting that new regulations now give water company chief executives five-year contracts to reduce political interference.

The Ministry of Water is working with the Ministry of Interior to curb illegal connections and water theft, Korir maintained.

In Nairobi, he disclosed that a cooperation framework between the national government and county administration aims to upgrade pipelines, install district metering systems and improve supply management.