Mwaura: Security forces on high alert ahead of Gen Z protest anniversary

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Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura during a press conference in Nairobi on Monday, June 22, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The government has warned it will deploy security forces against anyone who turns violent during planned demonstrations this week to mark the second anniversary of the Gen Z protests.

This is even as it ruled out declaring June 25 a public holiday.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, speaking during a press conference in Nairobi on Monday, June 22, said the right to peaceful assembly was protected under Article 37 of the Constitution but drew a firm line between lawful protest and criminal conduct.

"We should have a distinction between peaceful demonstrations and violent actors, ensuring constitutional rights are protected," said Mwaura, adding, "June 25 is not a public holiday and will remain a working day. Citizens are urged to move forward and work that day to build our economy."

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) estimates that demonstrations in the past have cost the country at least Sh6 billion, with the government saying the actual figure is likely higher.

Mwaura said criminal elements had repeatedly infiltrated peaceful gatherings and that police brutality was unacceptable, but that attacks on law enforcement officers were equally unlawful.

Security agencies have been directed to remain on alert and to act against anyone found inciting violence, destroying property or undermining public order, he said.

Those found culpable would face the full force of the law regardless of their political status, he added.

The warning comes as opposition figures, activists and victims' families prepare for marches in Nairobi and other cities to commemorate the June 25, 2024 storming of Parliament, which left at least 60 people dead according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

Siaya Governor James Orengo has publicly backed the planned commemorations.

Mwaura also cautioned political leaders against exploiting the demonstrations for political gain ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying inflammatory statements were fuelling divisions.

"Some political actors have been making reckless allegations and encouraging confrontational politics at the expense of national stability," noted Mwaura.