Ruto pledges land, Sh200m for St John's Ambulance

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto inspects the 95th St John's Ambulance Annual Parade at State House on June 21, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has announced a major government support package for St John’s Ambulance Kenya following its outstanding services to humanity.

These include the donation of one acre of land in Upper Hill for its new headquarters, Sh200 million for modernization, and a Sh300 million arrangement for Parliament to acquire the organisation’s current Bunge Towers property.

Speaking during the celebration of the 95th St John's Ambulance Annual Parade and Inspection at State House, the President said the government will deepen cooperation with St John’s Ambulance to strengthen emergency response systems, expand ambulance coverage, and improve coordination of life-saving services across the country.

“The government of Kenya will continue working with St John’s Ambulance and the Ministry of Health to strengthen emergency systems,” Ruto said. “I am aware the organisation has outgrown its facilities and is pursuing a modern centre for training, coordination and volunteer development.”

He added that the government had already committed land for the organisation’s expansion.

“I reaffirm the government commitment to give you one acre of land at Upper Hill. I made the commitment, and you can collect your title at the Ministry of Lands tomorrow,” he said.

Ruto further disclosed that discussions with Parliament had resulted in an agreement to facilitate the relocation of the organisation from its current premises near Parliament.

“I have engaged the Speaker of Parliament and between St John’s Ambulance and Parliament, we have agreed that you will surrender the small building you have near Parliament. Parliament is going to give Sh300 million so that you can build a new headquarters,” he said.

In addition, the President announced a Sh200 million government allocation to support construction of a modern facility at the Upper Hill site, saying Treasury and relevant agencies had been directed to fast-track approvals for immediate implementation.

“This commitment is part of a broader effort to strengthen Kenya’s emergency response architecture and ensure life-saving assistance reaches every citizen wherever they may be,” he said.

Ruto also revealed plans to launch Kenya’s first National Ambulance Dispatch Centre, which he said would make the country only the second in Africa to implement a coordinated national emergency dispatch system.

“The centre, scheduled for launch at the end of next month, will be integrated into our digital health infrastructure and will coordinate over 100,000 emergency evacuations annually free of charge,” he said.

He noted that the government had expanded the Social Health Authority (SHA) emergency critical care fund, which covers the first 24 hours of emergency treatment for all accident victims, whether registered or not.

“To address gaps in emergency response, we have increased funding from Sh13 billion to Sh18 billion to ensure full coverage of our commitments,” he said.

The President also directed the Ministry of Health to procure 15 additional modern ambulances to strengthen emergency response capacity, noting that only a few vehicles are currently registered under SHA.

Ruto praised St John’s Ambulance for its training and volunteer network, citing its impact in first aid training, maternal health, and road safety.

“In the last year alone, you have trained over 254,000 Kenyans in first aid and emergency preparedness,” he said. “Behind every number is a life saved, a family protected, and a future preserved.”

He added that the government supports the organisation’s goal of ensuring at least one trained first aider per household, calling it essential for national resilience.

“St John’s Ambulance plays a critical role in saving lives. A nation that equips its people to save lives is stronger, safer and more resilient,” Ruto said