Goon paradise: Who will save Kenyans?

Some of the goons believed to have been hired to infiltrate demonstrations in Nairobi during prostests over the murder of Albert Ojwang' . [File]

President William Ruto’s regime is rapidly pushing the country into a darker chapter of uncertainties, fear, injuries and death as the government surrenders the security of the country to goons, embedding violence and intimidation into the country’s security landscape through state protection and financial architecture.

The goons have become emboldened, and Kenyans are on their own. Not even the tears of grieving mothers, the trauma of school-going children stoned by goons, or a church altar rubbished by goons is moving the security apparatus. What was once frowned upon by many is now an integral part of society as goons take over the political and economic landscape.