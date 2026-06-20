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Street children turn to risky sexual behaviour and drugs for survival

By Antony Gitonga | Jun. 20, 2026
Gender, Culture and Children Services CS Hannah Wendot during the launch of the 2nd National Census of Street Families in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

At just 15 years old, a girl living on the streets in Naivasha is already raising two children aged two and one. Having fled Kinangop in Nyandarua County three years ago, she says she does not know the father of her first child. The father of her second child is a 17-year-old street boy with whom she has been in a relationship for two years.

“I could not afford condoms or contraceptives, and I ended up having two children whom I am struggling to raise on the streets,” she says, adding that she does not rule out having more children.

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