Tuya's Defence named best performing ministry in inaugural evaluation

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Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya receives an award from President William Ruto during the inaugural Performance Contracting Evaluation. [Courtesy x]

The Ministry of Defence has been recognised as the best performing Ministry under the 2024/2025 performance contracting evaluation, earning national acclaim for its role in advancing government priorities through efficiency, accountability and results-driven service delivery.

The Ministry was recognised for successfully embedding a culture of performance management and productivity while maintaining operational readiness and institutional effectiveness.

While presiding over the event at the Kenya School of Government, President William Ruto said for too long, the public service had focused on the wrong metrics that counted hours at the desk instead of value at the door.

“We rewarded the officer who stayed late, not the office that delivered. We mistook motion for progress and presence for performance. That era ends here,” he said, adding, “From today, the public service of Kenya will reward results, not routine, impact, not attendance. We must stop measuring time spent and start measuring value created”.

According to the president, what matters is not how long a public servant sits at a desk, but how much difference that public servant makes in the life of a citizen.

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“We meet at a defining moment. We are advancing the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda in a challenging period, characterised by fiscal constraints, rising expectations, rapid technological change, and fierce global competition,” he said.

Ruto said his administration is committed to ensuring it builds a workforce equipped with the skills, knowledge, and adaptability required for the jobs of tomorrow.

“Equally important, those already in employment must have opportunities for continuous reskilling and upskilling to remain competitive in a rapidly changing world. We must restore merit to the heart of public service,” he said.

In her remarks, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya described the recognition as a testament to the ministry's commitment to excellence in public service.

She received the award alongside Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru and the Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics Major General Peter Limo.

"The recognition affirms the Ministry of Defence’s outstanding performance in advancing Government priorities through strengthened institutional efficiency, enhanced service delivery, accountability, and the institutionalisation of a results-based approach under the national performance contracting and productivity framework," she said.

The conference, convened by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) under the theme "Productivity for Fiscal Sustainability and Efficient Service Delivery," brought together senior government officials, leaders from the wider public sector and other stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for enhancing productivity and improving service delivery.

Tuya noted that the forum highlighted the importance of performance and productivity in driving national development and improving the quality of public services.

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According to her, the engagement underscored the central role of productivity and performance in accelerating national development and improving public service outcomes.

She further observed that the conference marked a significant step in Kenya's efforts to build a more responsive and citizen-focused public service.

The award comes amid ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening efficiency and accountability across government institutions.

CS Tuya attributed the achievement to the dedication of both military and civilian personnel serving within the Ministry.

"This achievement reflects the dedication, discipline and professionalism of the men and women of the Kenya Defence Forces and civilian staff who serve alongside them in advancing the Ministry’s mandate," she stated.

She added that their commitment continues to strengthen institutional excellence, enhance operational readiness and ensure responsive service delivery to Kenyans.