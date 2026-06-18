Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Employers warned to revert to old NSSF deductions or risk jail

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

LSK President Charles Kanjama. [File, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has urged employers nationwide to immediately halt salary deductions under the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Act, 2013.

In a statement, the society warned that organisations continuing to enforce the nullified framework risk legal consequences, including imprisonment.

"Continued deductions under a statutory framework declared unconstitutional create significant legal uncertainty regarding the legality of such deductions, accountability for funds collected, and the rights and remedies available should the ELRC judgment be affirmed," said LSK’s President Charles Kanjama.

The remarks follow the June 2 ruling by the Court of Appeal, which declined to suspend a judgment declaring the NSSF Act, 2013, unconstitutional.

Under the nullified Act, both employers and employees were required to contribute six per cent of an employee’s gross salary.

This marked a sharp increase from the flat Sh200 monthly contribution provided under the previous NSSF Act, Cap. 258.

For example, a worker earning Sh50,000 would have contributed Sh3,000 monthly, matched by an equal amount from the employer.

In a ruling delivered on Friday, appellate judges Wanjiru Karanja, Kairu M’Inoti and Pauline Nyamweya dismissed an application by the NSSF Board of Trustees seeking to stay the execution of a September 2022 judgment by the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC), which nullified the Act.

The judges held that although NSSF had raised arguable grounds of appeal, it had failed to demonstrate that the appeal would be rendered nugatory if the stay orders were denied.

“In the end, and since the applicant has only satisfied one of the two limbs necessary for the grant of the orders sought under Rule 5(2)(b) of this Court’s Rules, we find no merit in the Notice of Motion dated October 14, 2022, which is hereby dismissed with costs,” the judges ruled.

According to Kanjama, without a judicial basis to support the enhanced contribution framework, employers must immediately pivot.

"Pending determination of the substantive appeal, employers must immediately cease all deductions under the NSSF Act, 2013 and revert to the contribution regime that existed prior to its implementation," said Kanjama.

Adding that they shall monitor compliance and consider all lawful measures available against persons found guilty of contempt.

"Obedience to court orders is not optional. The Society shall closely monitor compliance and consider all lawful measures available, including instituting contempt of court proceedings against persons found guilty of deliberate disobedience. Persons found guilty may be subjected to sanctions including fines, sequestration of assets and imprisonment."

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

NSSF Deductions LSK 2013 NSSF Act
.

Latest Stories

US beats China to clinch Sh9.7tr minerals deal
US beats China to clinch Sh9.7tr minerals deal
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
32 mins ago
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
Education
By Mike Kihaki
32 mins ago
LSK threatens to sue State over continued NSSF deductions
National
By Okumu Modachi
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Who's fooling whom on JKIA deal? Chirchir triggers more questions
By Macharia Kamau 32 mins ago
Who's fooling whom on JKIA deal? Chirchir triggers more questions
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
By Mike Kihaki 32 mins ago
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
Matiang'i holds talks with Sifuna team in unity bid
By Ndung’u Gachane 32 mins ago
Matiang'i holds talks with Sifuna team in unity bid
Chivayo: Fraudster tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau 32 mins ago
Chivayo: Fraudster tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved